IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Veteran pushes to expand military death benefits to ROTC cadets
May 24, 202404:04
  • Now Playing

    Veteran pushes to expand military death benefits to ROTC cadets

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

    00:52

  • Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24

  • Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who made 'Super Size Me,' dies

    01:30

  • Record numbers expected to travel this holiday weekend

    02:30

  • Court denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss 'Rust' shooting indictment

    01:27

  • Here are the best Memorial Day weekend deals

    03:55

  • 'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

    01:17

  • Admiral Lisa Franchetti speaks about being the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations

    06:29

  • American avoids jail after being arrested on ammunition charges in Turks and Caicos

    02:22

  • More severe weather expected ahead of Memorial Day

    01:59

  • What could happen next in the Senate border bill battle

    04:29

  • Florida priest accused of biting a woman during communion

    01:29

  • Tesla owner claims self-driving mode didn't detect a moving train ahead

    04:32

  • Social media influencers promote anti-sunscreen movement online

    03:41

  • Cassie speaks out for first time since release of Diddy assault video

    03:54

  • Turks & Caicos leader responds to five Americans facing charges

    02:59

  • Residents outraged after police officer shoots, kills small dog

    01:27

  • New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

    01:37

NBC News NOW

Veteran pushes to expand military death benefits to ROTC cadets

04:04

A Marine veteran is working to expand military death benefits to ROTC cadets after he lost his son. He started a program called "Save our Service Members" which pushes for policy change and supports other families that have suffered a loss like his. May 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Veteran pushes to expand military death benefits to ROTC cadets

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

    00:52

  • Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24

  • Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker who made 'Super Size Me,' dies

    01:30

  • Record numbers expected to travel this holiday weekend

    02:30

  • Court denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss 'Rust' shooting indictment

    01:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All