IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections

    02:59

  • White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms have 'almost completely resolved'

    02:54

  • Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color

    03:50

  • Jury deliberations underway in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:34

  • 'Ninja gyms' are popping up across the country, inspired by 'American Ninja Warrior' TV show

    03:50

  • TikTok creator shares vasectomy details, highlights differences for men and women

    04:20

  • Most young people choose social media over Google for internet searching

    02:13

  • Georgia 'fake electors' subpoenaed in Fulton County criminal investigation

    01:38

  • Sterilization requests on the rise following Roe v. Wade ruling

    04:06

  • Despite historical setbacks, Black female farmers are trying to make a comeback

    04:46

  • London Fire Brigade declares major incident as fires spread amid heat wave

    02:22

  • How nasal vaccines could become the popular way to boost immunity

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

    01:13

  • Uvalde bodycam footage shows inaction by police officers

    03:52

  • Jury selection underway for Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    02:37

  • Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince as he arrives for meetings

    03:04

  • Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

    03:24

  • Brittney Griner makes first Russian court appearance since guilty plea

    02:36

  • For one Chicago mom, gun violence is just a part of the daily routine

    04:28

NBC News NOW

Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

04:02

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Indiana to discuss reproductive rights as the State Senate becomes one of the first to debate tighter abortion laws following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster explains what the legislation could mean for women and doctors in Indiana and how the case of a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion is playing into the debate in both states.July 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections

    02:59

  • White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms have 'almost completely resolved'

    02:54

  • Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color

    03:50

  • Jury deliberations underway in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:34

  • 'Ninja gyms' are popping up across the country, inspired by 'American Ninja Warrior' TV show

    03:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All