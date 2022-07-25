Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Indiana to discuss reproductive rights as the State Senate becomes one of the first to debate tighter abortion laws following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster explains what the legislation could mean for women and doctors in Indiana and how the case of a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion is playing into the debate in both states.July 25, 2022