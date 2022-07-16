Victim of Detroit's 'fake landlord' scam gets chance to buy her home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Detroit residents allege they have been conned by individuals renting or selling properties they do not actually own in a “fake landlord” scam. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has the story of a woman who faced eviction from the real property owners after entering a fake rent-to-own lease agreement in 2019. July 16, 2022

