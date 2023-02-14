IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08

  • Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes

    02:57

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • Fighting for justice might start in the ground

    03:14

  • Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine

    03:09

  • FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

    06:05

  • Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel

    05:45

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • ‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says

    03:28

NBC News NOW

Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

03:17

As more details emerge about the deadly Michigan State University mass shooting, several remembrances are planned to mark the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 14 students and three staff members dead. NBC News’ Sam Brock has the details. Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08

  • Biden offers federal assistance to Michigan Governor Whitmer after MSU shooting

    01:54

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    00:25

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All