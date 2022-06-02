Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

- Now Playing
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
- UP NEXT
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years04:30
Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content00:26
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:30
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender01:57
How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting03:20
Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims09:30
Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers03:38
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre06:26
YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online01:57
Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial03:33
Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral01:29
How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors06:42
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic04:15
New film tells story of how Reddit users caused GameStop stock to surge06:01
Meet the Bestselling Author Retiring to Fight Trump10:17
- Now Playing
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
- UP NEXT
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years04:30
Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content00:26
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:30
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Play All