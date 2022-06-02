IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

The court of public opinion in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial notably continues over social media. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt reports on why some victims of abuse are concerned about how this verdict could set a possible precedent for future cases. June 2, 2022

