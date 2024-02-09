IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video appears to show Kansas City police tackling woman

Video appears to show Kansas City police tackling woman

Cellphone video showed a woman being arrested outside the Pizza Bar Restaurant by Kansas City police after an alleged altercation when it appears one of the officers called her an "animal." The Kansas City Police Department says an investigation into the incident is underway.Feb. 9, 2024

