IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

  • Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    04:20

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    03:03

  • Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

    05:03

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • A look at the debate over landmark law reshaping women's rights in sports

    05:51

  • LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez

    04:40

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

    04:20

  • How first responders are forced to cut back on services as gas prices rise

    04:22

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers

    04:17

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23

  • Murphy says bipartisan Senate group 'very close' to deal on gun legislation

    00:53

  • Thousands of British workers trying four-day workweek

    04:03

  • Justin Bieber says he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

    00:20

  • A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

    07:36

NBC News NOW

Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

03:50

NBC News' Isa Gutierrez shares new video that a witness shot from his apartment on the parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, that shows gun shots and people running from the scene.July 4, 2022

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

  • Rabbi sues Florida over abortion ban law arguing it infringes on religious liberty

    04:20

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

    03:03

  • Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

    05:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All