Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout

Activision Blizzard, the company behind “Candy Crush” and “Call of Duty,” is the focal point for unionization in the video game industry. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson explains why some employees are complaining of mistreatment and calling for change.  Jan. 15, 2022

