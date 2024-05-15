IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows armed gunman freeing 'drug kingpin' from French police custody
May 15, 202401:44
A manhunt is underway in France after an armed gunman broke a notorious "drug kingpin" out of police custody. Surveillance video shows a black SUV crashing into a police van that was conducting the prisoner transport.May 15, 2024

