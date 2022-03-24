Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway
02:15
NBC News’ Courtney Kube reports on her rare access to NATO training with Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian troops. Finland and Sweden are not NATO members, but are involved in these exercises and becoming closer to NATO allies because of Ukraine.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway
02:15
UP NEXT
Outside witnesses testify in final day of Judge Jackson's confirmation hearings
03:57
Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium
06:58
Idaho bans abortions after six weeks as Oklahoma, Florida work on similar laws
01:33
Supreme Court rules Texas man can have pastor touch him during execution
01:28
Sen. Whitehouse presses Alabama attorney general over whether Biden is 'duly elected'