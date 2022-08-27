IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

    04:53

  • Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

    01:54

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

  • Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home

    01:37

  • Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

    00:31

  • ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

    03:40

  • 'Yoga for the People' leaders arrested for tax fraud

    03:55

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

    02:21

  • Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations

    02:02

  • Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital

    02:13

  • LA County to pay $31 million over Kobe Bryant crash photos

    00:27

  • Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

    00:22

  • New York judge grants appeal to Harvey Weinstein

    00:50

  • Baltimore police ask for help from witnesses of deadly shooting

    02:31

  • N.Y. couple deny hosting racist party mocking Juneteenth holiday

    02:19

  • Arrests made in fatal beating of NYC cab driver

    01:49

  • Man arrested in slaying of South Carolina elementary school principal

    01:18

  • Four dead in apparent Massachusetts murder-suicide

    01:19

NBC News NOW

Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase

02:31

Newly released video of a car chase in Florida shows officers pursuing a stolen box truck down the interstate and city streets of Gainesville. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the details. Aug. 27, 2022

  • Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women

    03:16
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison

    04:53

  • Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

    01:54

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

  • Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All