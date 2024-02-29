Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

- Now Playing
Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off02:41
- UP NEXT
‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism03:23
One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp02:32
Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death01:11
Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases00:44
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests02:01
Video shows damage in northern Israel after Hamas militants fired rockets from Lebanon00:25
Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries02:44
Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Scotland scammed families with AI promotion images02:34
Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism00:54
Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement00:44
Israeli strike on residential building kills several people in Rafah00:38
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week02:01
Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis01:03
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes00:40
Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean01:34
American couple missing after apparent yacht hijacking01:44
Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest00:39
Video shows Israeli tanks firing shells toward Gaza00:30
Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine00:47
- Now Playing
Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off02:41
- UP NEXT
‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism03:23
One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp02:32
Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death01:11
Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases00:44
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests02:01
Play All