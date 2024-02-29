IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off
Feb. 29, 202402:41
  • Now Playing

    Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

    03:23

  • One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

    02:32

  • Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

    01:11

  • Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases

    00:44

  • Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests

    02:01

  • Video shows damage in northern Israel after Hamas militants fired rockets from Lebanon

    00:25

  • Houthi attacks in Red Sea disrupt major supply deliveries

    02:44

  • Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Scotland scammed families with AI promotion images

    02:34

  • Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54

  • Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement

    00:44

  • Israeli strike on residential building kills several people in Rafah

    00:38

  • Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week

    02:01

  • Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

    01:03

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    00:40

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

    01:34

  • American couple missing after apparent yacht hijacking

    01:44

  • Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest

    00:39

  • Video shows Israeli tanks firing shells toward Gaza

    00:30

  • Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine

    00:47

NBC News NOW

Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

02:41

Video shows the moments a helicopter spiraled out of control seconds after taking off from a roof top in Colombia. The ride was offered as part of a dining experience by a local restaurant. All five passengers, including the pilot, survived the crash. Feb. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows helicopter crashing in Colombia moments after take off

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

    03:23

  • One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

    02:32

  • Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

    01:11

  • Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases

    00:44

  • Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests

    02:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All