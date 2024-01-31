IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elon Musk startup says it successfully implanted a chip in a human brain

    08:00

  • Apple debuts new Vision Pro headset

    05:41

  • Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Video shows men rescued by cruise ship after boat sinks off coast of Mexico

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05

  • Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

    01:41

  • California woman sentenced to probation after fatally stabbing man

    04:20

  • 83-year-old Holocaust survivor finds family after 76 years

    03:07

  • Oklahoma teacher asked to return $50,000 bonus

    02:35

  • Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair

    02:56

  • Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

    01:58

  • Alabama to carry out execution of man with use of nitrogen gas

    06:47

  • Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport

    02:48

  • 3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home

    03:56

  • In-N-Out shutters Oakland location due to excessive crime claims

    04:12

  • Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action

    05:19

  • Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny

    03:21

  • Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence

    02:26

NBC News NOW

Video shows men rescued by cruise ship after boat sinks off coast of Mexico

02:16

Video shows two men being rescued from their kayak after being stranded off of the coast of Mexico. Passengers on a cruise ship noticed the men while watching from the ship's balcony. Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Elon Musk startup says it successfully implanted a chip in a human brain

    08:00

  • Apple debuts new Vision Pro headset

    05:41

  • Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Video shows men rescued by cruise ship after boat sinks off coast of Mexico

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

    02:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All