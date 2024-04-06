IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows moments aid workers killed in Gaza are identified
April 6, 202404:47

Video shows moments aid workers killed in Gaza are identified

04:47

Video shows the moments a World Central Kitchen aid worker identified his colleagues that were killed in an Israeli airstrike moments after the attack on the Gaza strip. April 6, 2024

