Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room
Newly released video shows the moments before police say they accidentally shot a 14-year-old girl in a fitting room. The incident happened at a Burlington Store in North Hollywood, Calif. The LAPD was responding to an assault call when they arrived at the store where the teen got caught in the crossfire. The medical examiner ruled the teen’s death a homicide and the incident is currently under investigation.Dec. 28, 2021
Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets
