Video shows rescue crew saving man clinging to California cliff
April 3, 202402:01
Video shows rescue crew saving man clinging to California cliff

02:01

New video released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows a California man being rescued after clinging to the side of a cliff near the Golden Gate Bridge. The man fell 50 to 60 feet below a hiking trail and was rescued with a harness and carried to safety. April 3, 2024

