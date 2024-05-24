IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows stage collapsing at campaign rally in Mexico
May 24, 202402:31
At least nine people have died, including a child, after a stage collapsed during a campaign rally in Mexico. The collapse, that was captured on video, shows people caught under the rubble trying to escape. May 24, 2024

