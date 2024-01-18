Video shows Vermont state troopers rescue a child from frozen pond

9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida01:36
Hulk Hogan rescues teen girl from car crash in Florida01:04
- Now Playing
Video shows Vermont state troopers rescue a child from frozen pond03:10
- UP NEXT
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting05:21
Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations02:05
Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security04:43
With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections01:33
AG Garland tours murals that honor Uvalde victims01:41
E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'shattered' her reputation in defamation trial03:02
Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide01:15
Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility01:33
Ohio police release bodycam footage of controversial home raid02:26
Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold01:10
Washington state officers acquitted in death of Manuel Ellis resign01:40
Thousands evacuated after volcano erupts in Iceland02:00
U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths03:28
Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing02:03
Congress announces $70 billion bipartisan tax deal expanding child tax credit00:55
Six missing people believed to be under influence of Missouri cult leader03:04
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in death of 4th victim02:15
9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida01:36
Hulk Hogan rescues teen girl from car crash in Florida01:04
- Now Playing
Video shows Vermont state troopers rescue a child from frozen pond03:10
- UP NEXT
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting05:21
Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations02:05
Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security04:43
Play All