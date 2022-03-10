IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students

Two viral videos are sparking controversy online as both appear to show separate incidents of school staffers pinning down students by placing their knees on their necks. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more details. Warning: Some viewers may find these videos disturbing. March 10, 2022

