IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittany Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Watch: Good Samaritans rescue Florida woman who passed out while driving

    03:48

  • How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

    04:02

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

    03:31

  • Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

    02:42

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

    02:24

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00

  • Marine surprises younger brother after pandemic delays return stateside

    01:21

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

    04:02

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

    03:19

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

    02:05

  • Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion

    02:24

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

    02:05

NBC News NOW

Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

02:41

New video shows Israeli police storming mourners as they carry the coffin of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh who was fatally shot while covering a military raid. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains how her death has turned her into a Palestinian national icon.May 14, 2022

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittany Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Watch: Good Samaritans rescue Florida woman who passed out while driving

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All