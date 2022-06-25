IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • Suspect in Amazon disappearances taken onto river by Brazilian police

    01:25

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    02:49

  • Protesters demand answers over two men missing in Amazon rainforest

    01:06

  • Search continues for missing British journalist and guide in Amazon

    03:25

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

    02:45

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

    03:55

  • Centuries-old shipwrecks containing gold coins found off Colombia

    00:53

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

    01:52

  • Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42

  • U.S. reverses some Trump-era policies toward Cuba

    02:57

  • 'Blood moon' wows spectators at first lunar eclipse of the year

    00:50

  • How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

    04:02

  • Colombian drug lord 'Otoniel' extradited to the U.S.

    00:58

  • Fossil of 'megaraptor' with blade-like claws discovered in Argentina

    00:36

  • Stinky foam invades Colombian town

    00:39

  • Watch: Ancient fortress wall collapses in Peru

    00:33

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44

NBC News NOW

Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

02:40

In Ecuador, thousands of protestors supporting Indigenous groups are demanding price cuts for gasoline and food. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how the capital city of Quito is virtually paralyzed as clashes with police continue into their second week. June 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • Suspect in Amazon disappearances taken onto river by Brazilian police

    01:25

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    02:49

  • Protesters demand answers over two men missing in Amazon rainforest

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All