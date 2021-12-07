Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts03:29
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions01:49
Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps02:52
Brene Brown shares insights from new project09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'06:43
Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return02:47
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas03:27
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial02:47
Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 03:16
Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron02:55
Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine00:18
Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial03:34
DOJ lawsuit claims new Texas maps discriminate against minority voters02:41
How Apple's 'self-service repair' program sheds light on right to repair laws03:45
Burnout: Resilience and recovery30:55
Virginia begins removal of Robert E. Lee statue pedestal00:19
25 inches of rain expected in parts of Hawaii00:16
Companies race to earn forest credits as incentive to offset global carbon footprint02:59
Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion03:32
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee03:20
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions01:49
Violent clashes are erupting across Europe as thousands of people protest the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine passes. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Dec. 7, 2021
Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts03:29
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions01:49
Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps02:52
Brene Brown shares insights from new project09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'06:43
Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return02:47