NBC News NOW

Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff

00:28

Virgin Orbit, the rocket-building company owned by Richard Branson, is pausing all operations for a week in addition to furloughing almost all of their employees for financial reasons. March 16, 2023

