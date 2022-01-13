Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby
Last week’s winter storm that caused road closures and a standstill on a highway forced a Virginia mother in labor to brave the elements on foot. NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains how the woman avoided downed trees and power lines while having contractions to deliver her baby at a hospital.Jan. 13, 2022
