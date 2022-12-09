Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

- Now Playing
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group02:30
- UP NEXT
Cece Winans talks passing her faith onto the next generation04:23
Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill00:28
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering02:23
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’11:58
Some Catholic providers change stance on abortions04:33
Pope Francis elevates new class of cardinals03:21
Pope Frances elevates controversial American bishop00:27
Pope Francis to pick new cardinals who may choose his successor00:28
Pope Francis appoints CA bishop to cardinal in surprising move02:48
Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church02:27
Rabbi shares tips for moving past regrets, leaving an ‘ethical will’07:11
Florida rabbi challenges state's 15-week abortion ban in new lawsuit03:37
How the Metaverse is changing the way people attend church05:17
Pope Francis hints at possible retirement00:29
‘Rescind the doctrine’: Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec01:18
Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues02:44
Pope Francis visits sacred lake during Canada visit00:56
Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology03:51
Pope Francis apologizes for Church’s abuse of Indigenous children01:36
- Now Playing
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group02:30
- UP NEXT
Cece Winans talks passing her faith onto the next generation04:23
Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill00:28
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering02:23
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’11:58
Some Catholic providers change stance on abortions04:33
Play All