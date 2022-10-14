IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Virginia town offering community aid with free store

Virginia town offering community aid with free store

With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022

