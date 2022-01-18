Virtual ICU helps with Covid staffing shortages at Texas hospital
04:55
As hospitals around the country become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and staffing shortages, one Texas hospital has developed a “virtual” ICU to handle the increased volume. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has the details. Jan. 18, 2022
