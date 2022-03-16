IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life
Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life07:30
A 34-year-old woman in Kyiv describes what wartime life is like in Ukraine through daily voice notes. TODAY reporter Danielle Campoamor has more on her story. March 16, 2022
