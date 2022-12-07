IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022's Person of the Year

04:07

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with the Ukrainian people as its annual Person of the Year as the country defends itself from an invasion by neighboring Russia. Time CEO and editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal joins News NOW to explain how the magazine came to the decision and how Zelenskyy is responding to the accolade. Dec. 7, 2022

