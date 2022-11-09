IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia announces retreat from key city in southern Ukraine

NBC News NOW

Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections

03:33

Abortion rights became a key issue for millions of Americans this midterm cycle following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins explains which states are considering further measures to protect reproductive rights and what’s at stake for voters in key battleground states. Nov. 9, 2022

