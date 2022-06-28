IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

    03:45

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

    03:25

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

    04:54

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

    04:09

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

NBC News NOW

Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

03:08

With primary season in full swing, NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down what to expect from several key races as voters in Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, and Utah are heading to the polls today.June 28, 2022

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All