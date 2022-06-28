Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall03:45
How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow03:10
- Now Playing
Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues03:08
- UP NEXT
Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling05:11
Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction03:48
Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up04:07
Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing04:23
How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections02:18
Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade04:28
Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media03:25
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’03:45
How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?03:25
How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans04:54
Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas04:09
Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution02:43
Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election07:28
Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support04:34
WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’04:09
Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?05:25
At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall03:45
How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow03:10
- Now Playing
Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues03:08
- UP NEXT
Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling05:11
Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction03:48
Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up04:07
Play All