IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee

    04:17

  • Why officials are already preparing for 2024 election deniers

    04:22

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    04:24

  • No classified documents found during FBI search of Biden’s Delaware beach home

    04:22

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • Thousands gather at emotional funeral service for Tyre Nichols

    06:30

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Pope Francis holds Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50

NBC News NOW

‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

03:38

During his State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to tout his achievements since taking office while laying out an optimistic vision for the future of the country, but recent polls show that his message may not be connecting with voters. NBC News’ Dasha Burns spoke to voters in Pennsylvania to find out how they feel about the current direction of the country and what they’re hoping to hear from the president. Feb. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All