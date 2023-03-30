IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for U.S.

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for U.S.

Russian officials have confirmed that they have detained Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist for the Wall Street Journal, on suspicion of spying for the U.S. government. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella breaks down what kind of work Gershkovich was doing in Russia and how the Wall Street Journal is responding to the FSB’s allegation.March 30, 2023

