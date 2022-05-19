IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wall Street looking to rebound after indexes, retailers take major hits

Wall Street looking to rebound after indexes, retailers take major hits

Many investors are worried that a recession could be on the way after major indexes and stocks suffered one of the worst days since 2020, partially in response to major retailers like Walmart and Target showing lower earnings. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports.May 19, 2022

