  • Now Playing

    Warnock celebrates win: 'The people have spoken'

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:13

  • Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted

    01:45

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • Here's what's at stake in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:03

  • Decision Day: What the Georgia Senate runoff results will mean

    02:32

  • Warnock, Walker make final push ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    06:15

  • Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

    09:52

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39

  • Arizona’s Maricopa County certifies results after contentious election

    01:59

  • Democrats have 'a very full list’ for lame duck session of Congress

    05:30

  • Early voters line up in Georgia for Warnock-Walker Senate runoff

    02:04

  • At least seven dead, including suspect, in shooting at Virginia Walmart

    01:48

  • Shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub leave 5 dead, suspect in custody

    01:53

  • Rep. Swalwell says Dems are ready for the battle following GOP House takeover

    11:17

  • Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Garland appoints Jack Smith as special counsel for Trump investigations

    01:53

  • Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election

    04:39

NBC News NOW

Warnock celebrates win: 'The people have spoken'

02:06

Sen. Raphael Warnock thanks supporters and reflected on his mother's history in a speech after his projected win the in Georgia Senate runoff race.Dec. 7, 2022

