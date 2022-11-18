IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election

04:39

With Georgia’s runoff election just weeks away, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are ramping up their campaigns to win over undecided voters. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down both campaign strategies to secure a Senate seat.Nov. 18, 2022

