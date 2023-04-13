IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Washington Commanders' Daniel Snyder nearing sale of team for record $6 billion

Washington Commanders' Daniel Snyder nearing sale of team for record $6 billion

Washington Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder is reportedly close to a deal to sell the team for six billion dollars. NBC’s Hallie Jackson speaks with the Athletic’s Ben Standig to discuss how this move comes after the organization faced allegations of a toxic workplace environment that includes sexual harassment. April 13, 2023

