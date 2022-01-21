Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge
03:52
As cases continue to surge, the U.S. has surpassed 69 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with Dr. Fauci saying that most cities will reach the peak of this wave of infections in mid-February. NBC News’ Cal Perry explains how local officials are working to combat rising case numbers and boost vaccinations against the virus. Jan. 21, 2022
