Washington state police searching for escaped juvenile felons
00:23
Share this -
copied
Five incarcerated teenagers escaped from a juvenile rehabilitation facility in Washington State after assaulting workers and fleeing in a vehicle. The teens are between the ages of 14 to 17.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Washington state police searching for escaped juvenile felons
00:23
UP NEXT
SAT exam set to become completely digital by 2024
05:21
How a Holocaust survivor’s undelivered letter was returned to her family after 75 years
02:53
National Guard soldiers deployed as substitute teachers in New Mexico
04:12
Could climate change pose a lasting threat to future Winter Olympics?
05:06
Health experts track U.S. spread of Covid omicron subvariant