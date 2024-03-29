IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system
March 29, 2024

Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system

Residents in Carnation, Washington, are frustrated after an evacuation alarm was triggered by mistake for an eighth time. The false alarm, which was from an emergency dam failure siren, has pushed some residents to threaten litigation against the dam’s operator.March 29, 2024

