NBC News NOW

Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.

04:01

Wastewater samples are revealing record levels of the Covid-19 virus across the U.S. NBC News’ Alicia Lozano explains how researchers study and measure coronavirus levels in wastewater. Jan. 4, 2022

