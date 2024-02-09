Watch Biden's full remarks on special counsel investigation of classified documents

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden forcefully declares 'my memory is fine' in response to special counsel report

  • UP NEXT

    Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

    02:28

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot

    03:03

  • Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices

    02:56

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal

    02:41

  • Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails

    02:05

  • GOP Sen. Lankford urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill in floor speech

    01:39

  • McConnell: Bipartisan border bill 'will not become law'

    01:06

  • FAA administrator faces questioning at House hearing on aviation safety

    01:47

  • Biden's call to pass border security bill comes as GOP support is slipping

    02:25

  • What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40

  • Special Report: U.S. launches strikes in response to deadly drone attack

    14:34

  • Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    15:55

  • Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan

    01:17

  • 'Painful to watch': Former Rep. Max Rose on the current House GOP caucus

    05:25

  • Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Capitol Hill hearing

    05:39

  • House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

    02:08

  • Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ

    01:49

  • Congressional deal to address border and Ukraine is in limbo

    03:47

  • Supreme Court denies death row inmate's request to halt lethal gas execution

    00:44

NBC News NOW

Watch Biden's full remarks on special counsel investigation of classified documents

12:27

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in response to the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents and addressed characterizations of his memory.Feb. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

    02:28

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot

    03:03

  • Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices

    02:56

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal

    02:41

  • Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All