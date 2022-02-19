Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect
02:19
New police body camera footage captures the moment Phoenix police officers got ambushed while responding to a call. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how one of the officer who was injured in the shooting is now speaking out.
Warning: this footage may be disturbing to some viewers.Feb. 19, 2022
