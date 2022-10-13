Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter

What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases05:31
- Now Playing
Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter01:28
- UP NEXT
How much money will Social Security recipients get with cost of living increase?03:47
September consumer price index report shows inflation rate hit 8.2%03:51
Reaction pours in after PA Senate candidate Fetterman's first in-person interview post-stroke03:47
New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing03:15
$40 million counterfeit couture scheme uncovered in New York03:55
Runner finishes Chicago Marathon three years after stroke03:05
Arizona governor election set to begin03:53
Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to come02:09
Nury Martinez resigns her seat on LA City Council following leaked racist remarks00:33
Military ‘always’ plans ahead, ‘doesn’t matter’ if Putin is a rational actor, Ret. Lt. Gen. says00:43
Full Panel: ‘Republicans have to go all in on their candidates’09:28
‘The primary is over,’ Doug Ducey says when pressed about Kari Lake’s embrace of election denialism02:54
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook massacre victims02:27
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election07:19
Alex Jones ordered to pay over $965 million to Sandy Hook victim families01:30
Midterm roundup: Fetterman preps for debate, Walker doubles down07:38
Senate’s fate could hinge on ‘two very unique’ individual challenges03:46
Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English say police airport searches racially profile, violate constitutional rights02:30
What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases05:31
- Now Playing
Watch: Jury recommends life sentence for Parkland shooter01:28
- UP NEXT
How much money will Social Security recipients get with cost of living increase?03:47
September consumer price index report shows inflation rate hit 8.2%03:51
Reaction pours in after PA Senate candidate Fetterman's first in-person interview post-stroke03:47
New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing03:15
Play All