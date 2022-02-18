WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing
01:43
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is given a two-year sentence for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. Wright will serve 16 months in prison and the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.Feb. 18, 2022
Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds
00:30
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning
00:23
Now Playing
WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing
01:43
UP NEXT
Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'
01:27
Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'
03:53
How the move to 5G could impact alarm systems and medical devices