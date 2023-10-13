IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Rescue Gaza!’: Desperate plea as Palestinians struggle to find safety

  • Palestinian doctor in Gaza describes the current situation amid bombings

    Watch: NBC News crew takes cover during rocket fire near Israel border

    Biden spoke to families of unaccounted for Americans

  • Gaza City resident Salma Shurrab prepares to leave her home

  • Texas mother tries to help husband trapped in Gaza City

  • WATCH: Residents of Gaza City pack into vehicles and head south after Israel's warning

  • What does Israel’s evacuation order in Gaza mean for hostages?

  • Israeli military faces multiple obstacles in hostage rescues

  • Rallies in support of Palestinians of the Gaza Strip held across the world

  • Panic and fear in Gaza ahead of a highly anticipated ground attack

  • US boosts security after former Hamas head calls for day of anger

  • Israel is trying to warn civilians, but it will get bloody, analyst says

  • Israel issues warning for civilians in Northern Gaza: Evacuate now

  • WATCH: Israel drops leaflets telling Gaza City residents to flee south

  • Israeli tanks gather at southern border as ground invasion looms

  • Israeli troops and tanks deployed and ready on the Lebanese border

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Video shows convoy of U.N. vehicles heading south from Gaza City

  • Residents of Gaza City told to move south by Israel

Watch: NBC News crew takes cover during rocket fire near Israel border

During a live report, NBC News' Ellison Barber and her crew were forced to take cover after rocket fire went off near the Israel-Gaza border. Israel is expected to be launching a ground offensive on Gaza.Oct. 13, 2023

