    Watch President Biden's full address to the U.N. General Assembly

NBC News NOW

Watch President Biden's full address to the U.N. General Assembly

27:34

Watch President Biden's full address to the United Nations General Assembly as he discussed issues facing the world such as the war in Ukraine, climate change, competition with China and artificial intelligence.Sept. 19, 2023

    Watch President Biden's full address to the U.N. General Assembly

