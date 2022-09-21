IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly

    28:57
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to U.N.: 'We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon'

    01:43

  • Biden: Russia trying to ‘pin the blame’ of global food crisis on Western sanctions

    02:51

  • Biden criticizes Russia for 'brutal, needless war' in Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

    05:23

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

    04:08

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

    03:17

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

    03:38

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

    06:42

  • Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

    06:45

  • Hatchet-wielding New York man released without bail

    03:50

  • 49-year-old freshman joins college football team

    02:07

  • Two U.S. college students killed in separate weekend shooting incidents

    02:44

  • New 'Serial' podcast released after Adnan Syed's murder conviction vacated

    02:51

  • Beyond Meat COO suspended for allegedly biting man's nose

    00:26

  • FDA warns people not to eat NyQuil chicken

    00:32

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis

    01:27

  • Lebanon sees wave of bank holdups as civilians demand access to their savings

    03:53

  • Threats to democracy are top priority for voters: NBC News Poll

    08:00

  • DOJ to tackle environmental justice issues that have ‘too long beleaguered’ communities

    05:09

  • Special master expresses skepticism with Trump team’s requests

    02:58

NBC News NOW

Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly

28:57

President Biden criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, touted U.S. actions to combat climate change and announced additional funding to address the global food crisis during his remarks at the U.N. General Assembly. Sept. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly

    28:57
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to U.N.: 'We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon'

    01:43

  • Biden: Russia trying to ‘pin the blame’ of global food crisis on Western sanctions

    02:51

  • Biden criticizes Russia for 'brutal, needless war' in Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

    05:23

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

    04:08

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

    03:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All