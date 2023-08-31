IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Strong wind gust flips car as Idalia moves into South Carolina

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

    01:28

  • Gov. DeSantis gives update on recovery efforts as Idalia moves out of Florida

    01:03

  • Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

    03:54

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

    05:45

  • Florida’s now seeing ‘100-year storm events on a regular basis,’ Tallahassee mayor says

    04:25

  • 'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

    01:44

  • Tampa police removing people from flooded streets because of 'trash water'

    01:56

  • Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57

  • Drone video captures Tampa flooding from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57

  • Watch: Gas station awning topples under Idalia's winds

    01:16

  • Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia

    01:44

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Idalia's storm surge floods streets of Cedar Key

    01:14

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08

  • NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida

    04:05

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

    05:10

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

NBC News NOW

Watch: Strong wind gust flips car as Idalia moves into South Carolina

03:37

Video captured the moment a strong wind gust flipped a car in Goosecreek, South Carolina, injuring at least two people as Tropical Storm Idalia moved across the state. NBC News' Kathy Park reports on the latest.Aug. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Strong wind gust flips car as Idalia moves into South Carolina

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

    01:28

  • Gov. DeSantis gives update on recovery efforts as Idalia moves out of Florida

    01:03

  • Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

    03:54

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All