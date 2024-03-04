IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch the ‘Quarantined Quartet’ musical family return to perform on Stay Tuned Now
10:53
    Watch the ‘Quarantined Quartet’ musical family return to perform on Stay Tuned Now

    10:53
    A.I. used to decipher ancient scrolls from 2,000 years ago

    03:12

  • Meet the brothers behind Philadelphia's first black-owned brewery

    03:29

  • Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill

    01:38

  • Study shows marijuana has been linked to chance of heart attack and stroke

    02:24

  • Rover sends back new images from moon mission

    03:35

  • Illinois judge rules Trump can be removed from primary ballot

    00:52

  • Former students of 'Yoga to the People' speak out on alleged troubling culture

    05:07

  • AI-powered robots could help improve quality of life for dementia patients

    03:54

  • California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

    04:21

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00

  • Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

    04:26

  • Sonar equipment finds human remains of men missing for 40 years

    00:49

  • Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

    01:34

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:14

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:09

  • Tucker Carlson releases interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    02:27

  • Survivor recalls deadly Turkey earthquake one year later

    03:28

  • Investigation finds U.S. prison labor linked to popular food brands

    04:38

  • Legacy of choreographer Alvin Ailey lives on at his New York dance theatre

    03:56

Watch the ‘Quarantined Quartet’ musical family return to perform on Stay Tuned Now

10:53

The Hochman family decided to form their own guitar group called the “Quarantined Quartet” at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and have been practicing daily ever since. The group performs a mix of classical and Spanish fusion guitar.March 4, 2024

